Local group will use generous gift to provide homes for families in need

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- An organization that helps those struggling with poverty and addiction got a huge lift today.

"Our goal with these dollars is to accomplish a number of things with affordable housing." One Eighty, a group that helps with in-school food pantries, clothing, and supplying furniture to families in the Davenport School District, was gifted $25,000 by the Safelite AutoGlass Foundation.

The money will go towards buying and renovating condemned homes for families in need of shelter.

"Children are constantly moving from apartment to apartment, from school to school. It's very difficult to get into the flow of things when you are changing schools all the time," said One Eighty Financial Advisor Barry Donald. "Our goal with these dollars is to accomplish a number of things with affordable housing."

The group has already purchased a few homes and are in the process of renovating them for families.

You can find more information on One Eighty and how to get involved here.