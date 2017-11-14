IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union eyes Moline riverfront as site of new headquarters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- An exciting development for Moline as IH Mississippi Valley has announced their desire to build it's new headquarters along River Drive. "It's a significant investment near downtown and the riverfront keeps those jobs in Moline."

The company wants to buy the land next to the Western Illinois University Campus for $3,000,000 and create a TIF district.

The Moline City Council still has to approve the sale and tax incentives to kick-start the $25,000,000 project but Ray Forsythe, of Moline Planning and Development, says the project would create hundreds of jobs.

"It's retaining the 220 jobs they have when they open the new facility and they're adding up to 300 jobs in the next 10 years," said Forsythe. "It's a significant investment near downtown and the riverfront keeps those jobs in Moline."

IHMVCU hopes to start construction on the project in March.