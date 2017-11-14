× Brad Paisley adds tour date in Moline

MOLINE, Illinois — Country star Brad Paisley – fresh off another successful night hosting the Country Music Association Awards – will play in Moline in March at the Taxslayer Center.

The tour stop in the Quad Cities is part of the second leg of Paisley’s “Weekend Warrior World Tour” which kicks off in Los Angeles on Jan. 25. The Moline show is scheduled for Saturday, March 24.

Paisley will be joined by special guests Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell.

The ticket sale release date has not yet been released.