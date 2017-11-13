× Wethersfield High School student arrested for selling cannabis

KEWANEE, Illinois — A 17-year-old student at Kewanee Wethersfield High School was arrested on several drug-related charges on Thursday, Nov. 9, for allegedly selling cannabis on school grounds.

The Kewanee Street Crimes Unit, after receiving a tip, conducted a search at the school on Nov. 9, using K-9 units from both the Kewanee police and Henry County Sheriff’s Department. During the search of a vehicle in the parking lot, officers discovered around 10.6 grams (1/3 of an ounce) of cannabis, a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia in a student’s vehicle.

That student was charged with manufacture or delivery of cannabis between 10 and 30 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.