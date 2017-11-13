Two scholastic stars from the Quad Cities recognized in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois — Two Quad Cities scholars who are among the very best and brightest in the state of Illinois recognized Saturday, Nov. 11 at the state capitol.

Abigail Wieland of Rock Island and Pranav Puri of Moline each were recognized by The Lincoln Academy of Illinois for their scholarly and extracurricular achievements. Wieland attends Augustana College and Puri is a senior at the University of Chicago.

Each fall, an outstanding senior from each of the four-year degree-granting institutions of higher learning in Illinois is awarded the Abraham Lincoln Civic Engagement Award from the academy. Student Laureates are honored for their “leadership and service in the pursuit of the betterment of humanity and for overall excellence in curricular and extracurricular activities.”

Each senior award winner receives a Lincoln Academy Student Laureate Medallion, a certificate of achievement and a $1,000 financial award.

Puri is a 2014 graduate of Moline High School and is currently a teaching and research assistant at the University of Chicago in mathematical modeling.

Wieland is a 2014 graduate of Rock Island High School and studies biology at Augustana.