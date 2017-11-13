× Try your hand at turkey bowling with Good Morning Quad Cities

MOLINE, Illinois — Turkey bowling is back and we’re inviting you to come join us!

Come see us Monday, November 20th as we use frozen turkeys to knock over bowling pins at Donut Delite, 3600 Avenue of the Cities in Moline.

Anyone who comes by can bowl; $5 gets you two chances. If you get a strike, Donut Delite will give you a free donut and coffee; a spare gets you a free donut. All proceeds go to the River Bend Foodbank.

We will be bowling from 5 a.m. until noon. Last year you helped provide 2,070 meals for hungry people in the Quad Cities community! Click here to watch some bowling from 2016.