Trial date set for teen accused of cutting puppy’s throat

CAMBRIDGE, Illinois — A Jan. 2 court date has been set for Damien Ingram, the 17-year-old Kewanee teen accused of slashing the throat of a puppy last July.

Ingram waived his preliminary hearing in Henry County court today. Previously, a juvenile court judge ruled in favor of trying Ingam in adult court. He faces aggravated animal cruelty and animal torture charges.

The puppy, named Thor, has made a full recovery and will be adopted by one of the caregivers who helped in his recovery.

A pre-trial hearing for Ingram has been scheduled for Dec. 14.