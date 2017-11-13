× Moore calls new allegation ‘absolutely false’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama says the latest accusation against him of sexual misconduct is “absolutely false.”

Standing by his wife at a hastily called news conference, Moore says he did not know Beverly Young Nelson and “never did what she said I did.”

Nelson said Monday that Moore assaulted her in the late 1970s when she was a 16-year-old waitress.

Moore says the accusations against him are a “political maneuver.”

Moore says he is unfamiliar with the restaurant where the woman said Moore was a regular customer. Nelson had shown reporters her high school yearbook that she said Moore signed in 1977.

Kayla Moore defended her husband, saying he is the “most gentle, most kind man that I have ever known.”

Moore did not take questions from reporters.