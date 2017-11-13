Mazola and Hy-Vee: Spicy grilled chicken with mango salsa

MOLINE, Illinois – Mazola Corn Oil and Hy-Vee are teaming up to bring you some healthy recipes during WQAD News 8 at 11.

Hy-Vee dietician Heather Kearney joined us Monday, Nov. 13. She showed us how to make spicy grilled chicken with mango salsa.

To see the ingredients and the instructions on how to make it, see the information below or visit Mazola’s website.

Spicy Grilled Chicken with Mango Salsa: A quick marinade makes for juicy and flavorful chicken that is topped with a colorful and delicious salsa. Yield: 4 servings

Prep time:15 minutes

Grill time: 12 to 16 minutes Ingredients:

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (1 lb)

1/4 cup Mazola® Corn Oil

3 tablespoons fresh lemon or lime juice

1 1/2 teaspoons crushed red pepper

1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/4 teaspoon paprika Mango Pepper Salsa 2 cups diced fresh mango, 1/4-inch dice

1 cup diced red bell pepper, 1/4-inch dice

3 tablespoons minced red onion

1 tablespoon minced jalapeno pepper

1 tablespoon fresh lemon OR lime juice

2 tablespoons minced, fresh cilantro

Salt and pepper to taste Instructions:

Trim excess fat from chicken. If necessary, pound chicken to an even 1/2-inch thickness using a mallet, rolling pin or cast iron skillet (this will ensure the chicken cooks evenly). Place oil, lemon juice and spices in a large resealable plastic bag. Add chicken. Seal bag and turn to thoroughly coat chicken. Refrigerate until ready to grill chicken. Grill chicken over direct high heat for 6 to 8 minutes. Turn chicken and continue to cook for 6 to 8 minutes until cooked through. Transfer cooked chicken to a serving plate. Combine salsa ingredients in a bowl; stir and season to taste with salt and pepper. (Can be made up to 8 hours ahead and refrigerated until ready to serve.) Top grilled chicken with mango salsa and serve immediately. Recipe Tip: Try slicing the chicken onto warm, low-fat tortillas, top with mango salsa and crumbled queso fresco cheese for delicious spicy chicken wraps.