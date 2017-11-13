Lady Lancers storm North Scott Foods for charity

The North Scott girl held their 4th annual Lancer Cart Race at North Scott Foods. The Lady Lancers stormed the store collecting food for the North Scott food pantry. $2414.90 worth of food was donated.
