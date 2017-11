Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Iowa Democratic gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell made a stop in Davenport today.

Hubbell participated in a round table discussion on mental health court systems at Genesis Medical Center's West campus.

Healthcare workers, attorneys, judges, and state representatives took advantage of their time with Hubbard and expressed the need for funding from the state to continue these specialty courts.

Today's stop is part of a four-day tour to discuss mental health issues.