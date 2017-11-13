Iowa DOT features first responders during open house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- With winter right around the corner, the Iowa Department of Transportation is working to make sure they are able to respond to accidents as quickly and efficiently as possible.

And that starts with drivers on the road.

The department held an open house today which featured first responders and their vehicles that help them on the job, including patrol cars, ambulances, and wreckers.

The responders spoke to drivers about how they can help in an emergency situation.

The goal of the open house was to show people exactly what first responders go through in an emergency.