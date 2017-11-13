× Fog will cause slippery conditions for the morning commute

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 10:00am this Monday morning. Not only do we have thick fog, temperatures are below freezing. That means we will have a good dose of “Freezing Fog.” That’s when the fog becomes super-cooled. When the water droplets that are super-cooled come in contact with any surface, ice forms. That causes slick conditions and sometimes it’s hard to see it. Watch out on sidewalks, driveways, and roadways. Be especially careful on elevated surfaces like decks, bridges, and overpasses.

Temperatures will rise above freezing, but not before the morning commute.

Skies will become sunny this afternoon with highs in the middle 40s.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

