Driver pronounced dead after vehicle lands upside-down in Carroll County crash

LANARK, Illinois — A driver was pronounced dead after a caller reported a crash on Illinois Route 73.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said the crash was reported to 911 around 12:40 a.m. on Monday, November 13th. The crash site was on IL Rte. 73, just a half-mile north of the junction with IL Rte. 72.

The vehicle had been headed southbound on IL Rte. 73 when it went off the east side of the road, according to the sheriff’s statement. That’s when the vehicle went into a ditch, hit a driveway culvert, became airborne and then landed upside-down in a pond.

Authorities said the driver, who has not yet been named, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Carroll County coroner, the statement said. There was nobody else in the vehicle.