Death toll surpasses 300 after earthquake strikes Middle East

Tehran, Iran (CNN) — More than 300 people have died and at least 2,500 people have been injured after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the border region between Iraq and Iran late Sunday. The quake was felt as far away as Turkey and Pakistan. Read more about the strength of the earthquake from the USGS

Most of the deaths reported have been in Iran, though seven people are reported to have died in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq.

Around 100 of the dead are believed to be from one town in Iran’s Kermanshah province, the country’s semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.