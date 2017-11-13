Dashcam video captures terrifying close call between truck and child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A terrifying close call between a big-rig truck and a child in Norway was captured on dashcam video.

The video shows a green bus stop to let off a group of children. Right as some of the children start to cross the street, a big-rig truck appears in the other lane. The quick-thinking driver slams on the breaks and narrowly misses hitting one child.

According to a report by WTHR, the driver of the vehicle with the camera warned other drivers by sounding a horn and flashing lights. The video is from June of 2017.

There were no injuries, according to the report.