× Traffic moving again after crash halts traffic on Centennial Bridge

Update —

Around 2:30 p.m. traffic cameras showed all lanes of the bridge open once again

Original —

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Iowa-bound traffic is being stopped from getting onto the Centennial Bridge on the Rock Island side because of a crash.

A spokesperson from the Rock Island Police Department said that there was an accident on the Iowa side of the bridge. While they clean up the scene, officers in Rock Island have been asked to hold traffic.

The spokesperson said it’s not expected to take very long to clear the scene and get traffic moving again.

The crash happened before 2 p.m. Monday, November 12th.

Click here to see traffic conditions anytime.