× Couple of shower chances this week… I have it timed out for you

The broken cloudiness we’ve been witnessing throughout the day will continue overnight as temperatures stay just above the freezing mark. Not expecting any fog this time tonight as the air will mix much better along the surface.

That air mixing at the surface will be out of the south and will continue such into Tuesday allowing temperatures to climb in the upper 40s. However, a couple of disturbances will follow returning some drizzle in spots that morning with a stronger wave expected late that night into Wednesday morning.

Skies will not only improve that afternoon but so will the temperatures with highs later Wednesday in the lower 50s. A bit breezy though which may make it feel in the 40s.

40s for highs with sun and less wind on Thursday will give way to our next rain maker on Friday with highs returning in the 50s.

Sneak peek of the weekend shows a bright but brisk period with highs around 40.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here