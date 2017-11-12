The Score Sunday – Sterling FB, Sterling Newman FB, Monmouth College FB, FCA -UT Basketball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Score Sunday features the Sterling football team. The Golden Warriors are making their first trip to the semifinals in school history. Sterling Newman is also making a trip to the semifinals. The Comets will face Gibson City Melvin Sibley. Monmouth makes the D-3 playoffs for the second straight year, they will face Trine in the first round. FCA story of the week features the United township basketball team.

