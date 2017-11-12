For the second time this season Sterling Newman beats Orion. The Comets would rack up the yards on the ground on their way to a 40-14 win. Newman will now play Gibson City Melvin Sibley in the Class 2A semifinals.
Sterling Newman runs past Orion
-
Orion prepares for rematch with Sterling Newman
-
Orion focused and ready for match up with Sterling Newman
-
Mic’d up with Mike Papoccia & Chip Filler, Complete cover from Newman-Orion
-
The Score Sunday – Orion Football, First Tee Golf, Augie BB and FCA-Jayde VanHyfte
-
Sterling Newman goes 9-0 for second straight year
-
-
Sterling Newman stays perfect after win over Fulton
-
Sterling Newman earns hard fought win
-
Sterling Newman continues their success on the road
-
Sterling Newman stays undefeated on the season
-
Sterling Newman runs past Morrison
-
-
Illinois High School Football Playoffs
-
Sterling Newman looks to speed up the game
-
Sterling Newman runs past Kewanee