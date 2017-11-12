Sterling Football makes history with quarterfinal win

For the first time in school history the Sterling Golden Warriors win a quarterfinal football game. Sterling beat Woodstock Marian 22-10 to earn their spot in the semifinals. Sterling will host Chicago Phillips for a chance to make the State Championship in Class 5A.
