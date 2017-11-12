Quad City construction projects winding down for the season, here are some changes you can expect to see this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE-- With colder weather on its way, construction crews are getting ready to wrap up the season on major projects in the Quad Cities.

Starting Wednesday, November 15, 41st Street in Moline will open northbound, allowing two through lands and one left turn lane on to westbound John Deere Road.

Taylor Workheiser, a student at Blackhawk College says construction on that particular area has caused her problems in the past.

“It’s kind of scary because I know one time I was like driving and I got messed up because of the construction it’s all over the place,” says Workheiser.

Also eastbound drivers on John Deere Road will be able to use the newly constructed lanes starting November 16.

Across the river in Davenport, construction on Rockingham Road is set to continue.

Division and Howell streets will be closed midweek so crew can finish up work on the railroad tracks.

Driver Charlotte Biage says she’s had to find ways around Rockingham Road for months.

She says although she’s ready for an end to construction season, she is still happy to see the work being done.

“I’m grateful to the city for doing what they're doing. It can be a hassle at times, but the only thing I can think is that it’s worth it,” says Biage.

Davenport leaders say they will have a better idea when traffic can return to normal on Rockingham Road after construction on the railroad is complete.