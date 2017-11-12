Monmouth would score a field goal late to tie the game at 3 sending it into overtime. After St. norbert kicked a field goal on their possession Monmouth would score a touchdown to set off a wild celebration in their 9-6 win.
Monmouth College wins OT thriller to wins conference title
