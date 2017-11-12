× Areas of fog are likely to develop by Monday morning

All that sloppy snow we had Sunday morning is long gone, and the clouds are starting to clear out. We’ll see the sky continue to clear out tonight, but some patchy fog is likely to develop. Lows will be falling into the upper 20s and low 30s, so you may be waking up to some frost as well.

While we may have a foggy start to Monday, sunshine will be back by the afternoon. We’ll warm up into the upper 40s.

Highs will be just a touch warmer on Tuesday as a few showers squeeze in that evening. Some rain will linger on Wednesday morning, with a clearing sky during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

However, a surge of cool air arrives just in time for Thursday. We’ll be back into the 40s at that point.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham