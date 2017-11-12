Annual pancake breakfast raises money for abused dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILAN, Illinois-- Volunteers spent the morning feeding some hungry people who were looking to help a good cause.

Animal Abuse and Violence Ends Now Through Greater Enforcement (AVVENGE) a local support group for abused and neglected dogs hosted their ninth annual "Pancakes for Pitties" pancake breakfast.

Money raise through the breakfast and raffle will be donated to groups that work with abused animals.

Volunteers also included the Rock Island Key Club.

Last year the breakfast raised almost two thousand dollars to help keep animals healthy and safe. They hope to grow those funds this year and the next.

AVVENGE's next event will be a volleyball tournament called Volley's for Pitties held in April.