Cold rain and a little wintry mix still on track Saturday night

While Saturday’s temperatures were an improvement from Friday, it’s still chilly out there! Cloud cover will be lasting through the evening, and we’ll watch widespread showers move in tonight as well. Once temperatures cool off a bit, we may see a little snow or freezing rain mix in with the rain. The best chance for any wintry mix will be north and east of the Quad Cities. Lows will range from the low to mid 30s.

Any accumulations of snow look brief and unlikely as temperatures will be above freezing after the sunrise. Any showers will be ending by midday Sunday, but the afternoon looks cloudy. Highs will only be in the low 40s.

Cloud cover will clear by Monday morning, and it’s looking brighter and warmer Monday afternoon. We’ll be back into the upper 40s.

The 50s finally return by Tuesday and Wednesday. We may see a few showers late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham