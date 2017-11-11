× Burlington man arrested after pair of convenience store robberies

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A Burlington man has been charged in connection with a pair of convenience store robberies.

Police arrested Thomas Robinson, 57, on Saturday, November 11th. He’s charged with one count of first degree robbery and one count of second degree robbery. Both are felonies.

Burlington Police say robberies occurred on Wednesday, November 8, and Friday, November 10, at two local convenience stores. Based on video evidence, the suspect in both robberies appeared to be the same person.

Investigators found Robinson at an apartment on North 9th Street, and say there were items from both robberies inside the apartment, as well.

Robinson is being held in the Des Moines County Jail.