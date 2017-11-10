Traffic changes scheduled in John Deere Road Project
MOLINE, Illinois — With work on the John Deere Road Project wrapping up for the construction season, crews have released updates on the changes set to begin on Wednesday, November 15.
A timeline of what drivers can expect:
- Wednesday, November 15 before 5:00 p.m.:
- 41st Street will be opened northbound, allowing for two northbound through lanes and one dedicated left turn lane to westbound John Deere Road.
- Thursday, November 16 around 9:00 p.m.:
- Eastbound John Deere Road will switch to newly completed lanes.
- Traffic will be down to one lane at the west crossover for about an hour.
- Side roads of 41st, 53rd, 60th, and 70th streets will be stopped while the changes are made to eastbound traffic.
- Thursday, November 16 by 11:59 p.m.:
- The ramp detour from I-74 to eastbound John Deere Road will be removed.
- 38th Street will be opened, allowing access to eastbound John Deere Road, some time after 9:00 p.m.
- Friday, November 17:
- The barrier wall that was dividing eastbound and westbound traffic on John Deere Road will be removed.
- It will take 4-5 business days. The removal of the wall will add additional left turn lanes at the intersections of John Deere Road and 41st Street and John Deere Road and 60th Street.
- An additional lane will be opened on westbound John Deere Road leading up to 70th St.
You can see diagrams of the proposed traffic layouts here.