Traffic changes scheduled in John Deere Road Project

Posted 4:04 pm, November 10, 2017, by , Updated at 04:10PM, November 10, 2017

MOLINE, Illinois — With work on the John Deere Road Project wrapping up for the construction season, crews have released updates on the changes set to begin on Wednesday, November 15.

A timeline of what drivers can expect:

  • Wednesday, November 15 before 5:00 p.m.:
    • 41st Street will be opened northbound, allowing for two northbound through lanes and one dedicated left turn lane to westbound John Deere Road.
  • Thursday, November 16 around 9:00 p.m.:
    • Eastbound John Deere Road will switch to newly completed lanes.
      • Traffic will be down to one lane at the west crossover for about an hour.
      • Side roads of 41st, 53rd, 60th, and 70th streets will be stopped while the changes are made to eastbound traffic.
  • Thursday, November 16 by 11:59 p.m.:
    • The ramp detour from I-74 to eastbound John Deere Road will be removed.
    • 38th Street will be opened, allowing access to eastbound John Deere Road, some time after 9:00 p.m.
  • Friday, November 17:
    • The barrier wall that was dividing eastbound and westbound traffic on John Deere Road will be removed.
      • It will take 4-5 business days. The removal of the wall will add additional left turn lanes at the intersections of John Deere Road and 41st Street  and John Deere Road and 60th Street.
    • An additional lane will be opened on westbound John Deere Road leading up to 70th St.

You can see diagrams of the proposed traffic layouts here.