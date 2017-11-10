× Traffic changes scheduled in John Deere Road Project

MOLINE, Illinois — With work on the John Deere Road Project wrapping up for the construction season, crews have released updates on the changes set to begin on Wednesday, November 15.

A timeline of what drivers can expect:

Wednesday, November 15 before 5:00 p.m.: 41st Street will be opened northbound, allowing for two northbound through lanes and one dedicated left turn lane to westbound John Deere Road.

Thursday, November 16 around 9:00 p.m.: Eastbound John Deere Road will switch to newly completed lanes. Traffic will be down to one lane at the west crossover for about an hour. Side roads of 41st, 53rd, 60th, and 70th streets will be stopped while the changes are made to eastbound traffic.

Thursday, November 16 by 11:59 p.m.: The ramp detour from I-74 to eastbound John Deere Road will be removed. 38th Street will be opened, allowing access to eastbound John Deere Road, some time after 9:00 p.m.

Friday, November 17: The barrier wall that was dividing eastbound and westbound traffic on John Deere Road will be removed. It will take 4-5 business days. The removal of the wall will add additional left turn lanes at the intersections of John Deere Road and 41st Street and John Deere Road and 60th Street. An additional lane will be opened on westbound John Deere Road leading up to 70th St.



You can see diagrams of the proposed traffic layouts here.