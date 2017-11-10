Tiffany & Co. ‘everyday objects’ will set you back a pretty penny

If you haven’t already, you’ll probably start holiday shopping soon. Most will purchase the latest toys or movies, maybe even a new car, if you’re lucky.

But what about everyday-use items? Why can’t those be nice gifts too?

Tiffany & Co. seems to have had the exact same question because they’re offering only the best of the best when it comes to things like crazy straws and paper cups.

But, it’ll cost you. A lot.

A set of two “paper cups” in the famed Tiffany blue are priced at a whopping $95. NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS!

Not your style? What about just a crazy straw to use with one of your own boring cups? It’ll only set you back $3.50! Wait, no, that can’t be right. Their crazy straw in rose vermeil will cost you… $350.

Like to play Ping Pong? Do you consider yourself the next Ma Long (current Olympic and World champion)? Well then a set of $650 Ping Pong paddles is calling your name.

Not into any of these suggestions? Tiffany & Co. has plenty more to choose from. Check them out here.