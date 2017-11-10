NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Two Unique Ways to Celebrate Veterans Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Veterans Day is Saturday, November 11th and if you're heading to any celebrations like the ones listed here, I found two unique ways you can honor our incredible veterans.

During our weekly Nailed It Or Failed It segment on WQAD News 8 at 11am, I showed Jon and Eric how to make these Paper Poppies from the blog, Pumpkin Patch. These are so simple and a great craft to do with the kiddos. All you need are red cupcake liners, a black marker, a straw, and glue! Check out how we did by clicking the video above.

Did you know that poppies are known as the international symbol of remembrance for veterans? I found this poem and wanted to share it with you:

The other craft we attempted to NAIL today was these Camouflage Cupcakes from the blog, Crafty Mama. I have to be honest here. I really thought these would be a FAIL, but they weren't! They turned out really, really cool - try them with white cupcake liners or no cupcake liners at all. You'll get the same cool effect. Watch how we did it below:

Happy Veterans Day!