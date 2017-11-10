× Local shelter waives adoption fees on Veterans Day

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — A local animal shelter is honoring veterans and trying to re-home some pets by offering to waive adoption fees on Veterans Day.

Veterans who come into the Quad City Animal Welfare Center on Saturday, November 11th will be able to get a cat or dog with no adoption fee. Illinois Representative Mike Halpin announced this event Thursday, November 9th.

The QCAWC is one of 15 shelters in the state offering free adoptions for veterans on this day.

Click here to see events, offers and freebies for Veterans Day