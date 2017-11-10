× Iowa Falls tennis coach who took wine to prep tourney loses license

IOWA FALLS, Iowa (AP) — A state board has suspended the coaching license of a former high school tennis coach who took wine to a tournament.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners last month suspended Sarah Henle’s license for two years. Board documents say she’s also received a written reprimand and was told to complete 15 classroom hours of an ethics course.

The board says Henle had planned to drive Iowa Falls-Alden High School students back from a tennis competition in Waterloo this spring after drinking the wine. Henle has said she regretted her error in judgment. She resigned her district positions in May.

The district superintendent says Henle didn’t drive the students back to Iowa Falls.