BLUE GRASS, Iowa -- Crews are on scene of a house fire off of HWY 61 and Ward Avenue in Blue Grass.

According to officials on scene, the fire is under control.

Residents of the home, four adults and two children, were able to make it out safely but there were dogs who did not make it. Officials say the home is a total loss.

According to the Muscatine County Sheriff's Chief Deputy, the family ran a business out of their home. That business was also destroyed.

The cause of the fire is unknown.