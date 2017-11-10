× Dixon, Illinois names new Chief of Police

DIXON, Illinois — A longtime Dixon resident and veteran officer of the police department has been promoted to Chief of Police in Dixon.

Dixon Detective Sergeant Steve Howell was selected out of a pool of six police officers that applied for the position.

Howell graduated from Dixon High School in 1994 and is a six-year military veteran, according to a statement from the Dixon Police Department. He started working as a patrol officer in 1999, moved up the ranks and was promoted to sergeant in 2008.

“In 2015, Howell became the Detective Sergeant and has led all major operations for the past two years,” said the statement.

During his years in the department, Howell has also served on the Tactical Response Team and served on the Lee County Drug Court – which is a program for those suffering from addiction.

Howell is taking over for Danny Langloss, who served as chief for nearly 10 years. Langloss took a position as the Dixon City Manager.