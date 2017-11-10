Crews build wheel chair ramp for injured veteran

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND-- Home Depot crews and Rebuilding Together Quad Cities are teaming up to help out a local vet who broke his foot.

Friday morning crews built a wheel chair ramp outside the home of 77-year-old veteran Robert Taylor.

"I'm just so happy for me and my wife," says Taylor.

Taylor served in the U.S Army during the Vietnam War working for a military company that specialized in camouflage smoke screens.

"He's a real nice guy, they're extremely happy that we're here to help them out. It means a lot to him and it means a lot to us," says John Bradford, store manager for Home Depot.

For Bradford this project means more to him as he is also a veteran after serving six years in the military.

"After a long hard days work you go home at night (and think) yeah I'm probably going to be cold all night but it's a really good feeling," says Bradford.

Rebuilding Together Quad Cities' Steve Barton organized the partnership between Taylor and Home Depot.

"We thank him greatly for his service and now that he's in a situation where he needs some help, accessibility, and safety in his home we're very glad to be able to do that for him," says Barton.

This ramp is just the start of transforming Taylor's home says Barton.

Future projects are in place to update the home to make it more safe and accessible. That includes installation of grab bars and handrails, GFCI electrical outlets. As well as replacing replacing windows and doors.