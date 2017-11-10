× Cold light rain still on track for the later half of the weekend

Promising another cold night out there but not as chilly as what we woke up to this morning as temperatures will dip around the mid to upper 20s this evening and then slowly rise.

Clouds will be returning throughout the day on Saturday as a system moves in from the west. Light rain showers will follow that night before ending Sunday morning. There are signs that the air aloft may be cold enough that a few snow showers may be mixed but nothing more than that.

High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will only reach the lower 40s. Fortunately, we do enter a zonal or a west to east steering flow of air, which will allow temperatures to slowly improve next week. Lower 50s will return as early as Tuesday with mid to upper 50s trending toward Thursday.

The price we pay for this warming trend will be a couple of rounds of rain showers. The first arriving Tuesday night with the next wave expected later Thursday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

