7th grader explains 3 American flag “dos” and “don’ts”

MOLINE, Illinois -- A 12-year-old boy was inspired to start the "Flag Restoration Project" after he started noticing tattered flags around his community.

Seventh grader Liam Wilcox uses donated flags to replace others that are old.

"Having a destroyed flag is not acceptable. And for the labor that it takes to get up and do one, it's definitely worth it," says Liam.

In the spirit of Veterans Day, here are Liam's tips on flag etiquette:

DO display the flag properly: new and in good condition

DO respect the flag during the National Anthem and pledges: stand and put your hand over your heart

DO NOT use the flag as art or clothing: flags should be seen as the emblem of our country

