× $100,000 worth of marijuana found in passenger’s luggage at Galesburg train station

GALESBURG, Illinois — A passenger was busted for hauling nearly 23 pounds of marijuana on an Amtrak train.

A Knox County sheriff’s deputy was at the Galesburg Amtrak Station on Seminary Street for a routine check on Thursday afternoon, November 9th, watching as passengers got off the train, according to a statement from the department.

“While observing passengers exiting the train, one passenger was asked a few questions regarding his travel,” read the statement. The passenger, who had boarded the California Express in California, gave the deputy permission to look through his luggage.

22.9 pounds of marijuana was found, concealed inside the luggage, the sheriff’s department said. This much marijuana is worth about $100,000.

The passenger, 59-year-old Sing Sengon, was arrested and charged with cannabis trafficking over 5,000 grams and manufacturing/delivery of cannabis over 5,000 grams.

A K-9 unit assisted in the investigation.