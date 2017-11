Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Iowa -- The Burlington Police Department has released surveillance video of a robbery that occurred at a gas station in Burlington.

Just after 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 8, Burlington Police responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Ayerco in the 1500 block of Osborn.

Police say a white male approached the clerk, wielding a knife, and demanded money.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 319-753-8366 or Burlington Area Crimestoppers at 319-753-6835.