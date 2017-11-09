× Veterans Day 2017 – Special offers, events and closings

Veterans Day is Saturday, November 11th. Here is a list of special offers for veterans and other events and closings.

***Most businesses require proof of military service. It is recommended you call specific locations to make sure they are taking part in the promotions.***

Free meals and other offers

Gramma’s Kitchen and Checkered Flag: Complimentary breakfast, lunch or dinner for veterans and active military.

Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse: Free lunch for veterans and active military.

Niabi Zoo: Reduced entrance fee for “Breakfast with a Bald Eagle” for all veterans. For more information and to make reservations, call (309) 736-0100.

Hy-Vee: All locations offering Veterans Day breakfast from 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. All veterans and active military receive a complimentary meal.

The J Bar: Complimentary meal for veterans and active military.

Red Robin: Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with bottomless fries for veterans and active military.

Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch to all veterans and active military.

Hair Cuttery: For every haircut on Saturday, Nov. 11, one free hair cut certificate will be donated to a local veteran.

Jiffy Lube: All locations offer 50 percent off all services for veterans and active military on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Thunder Bay Grille: Complimentary meal for veterans and active military.

MetroLink, Davenport CitiBus, Bettendorf Transit: Free fixed-route transit rides to all veterans.

Village Inn: All Quad Cities location offering free breakfast all day for veterans and active military.

The Machine Shed: Complimentary meal for veterans and active military.

Great Clips: Anyone who gets a haircut between Nov. 11 and Dec. 3 will get a free haircut card to give to a veteran.

Ceremonies and closings

Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal: Veterans Day Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 1 p.m., at the cemetery’s main flagpole. The keynote speaker for the Veterans Day ceremony will Maj. Gen. Duane A. Gamble, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, and senior commander, Rock Island Arsenal. The ceremony will include wreath placement, an honor salute by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 299, and taps by Bill Hall, Bugles Across America.

City of Davenport: Veterans Day Parade, Friday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m. The parade starts at the intersection of 4th Street and Western Avenue, travels south to W. 2nd St., then east to Main St., north to W. 4th St. and returns to the Scott County Courthouse. Map link. In addition, City Hall will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10.

City of Muscatine: All city offices closed on Friday, Nov. 10. Also, the Friday refuse collection will occur on Monday, Nov. 13.

City of Bettendorf: Veteran’s Day Ceremony, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 23rd Street. Guest speaker U.S. Army Col. Bradley J. Cook, Rock Island Arsenal. In addition, City Hall closed on Friday, Nov. 10.

City of Silvis: Hero Street Monument ceremony, 1st Avenue and 2nd Street. Members of the Mexican American Veterans Association will offer a gun salute and playing of taps.