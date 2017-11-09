Ready for the cold? Here’s when it will be the worst

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for a major blast of cold air. Today is the day of our first, real Arctic front. Now, this will pale in comparison to what these types of fronts will do to us in January and February, but we may not be ready for it. Temperatures were warmer this morning than they'll be for most of the afternoon. The afternoon is also when we could have some northerly winds gusting up to 25-30 mph.

The most intense chills will be after 10pm tonight, lasting through 9am Friday morning. That's when chill factors will be in the single digits!

Bundle up! -Meteorologist Eric Sorensen