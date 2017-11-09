× Near record cold overnight… Check out how cold temps, wind chills will get

No doubt there’s a chill in the air as temperatures have been slowly dropping. And its just going to get chillier as we head through the overnight hours. Temperatures will easily drop in the upper teens with just enough of a breeze to produce wind chills in the single digits by sunrise tomorrow.

Promising a pretty cold day on Friday despite a full day of sunshine. Stay warm as highs will just reach the mid 30s.

Temperatures will improve a smigin this weekend with highs in the lower 40s. At the same time, our next disturbance will move in bringing some light rain showers as early as Saturday evening before ending near lunchtime on Sunday.

We’ll briefly dry out for the start of the new week with temperatures slowly improving from the upper 40s on Monday to lower 50s on Tuesday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

