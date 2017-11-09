× Muscatine teen sentenced for having sex with a child

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A 17-year-old from Muscatine was sentenced to 10 years in prison for lascivious acts with a child in district court on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Payton S. Young was found guilty of having sex with a child under the age of 12, following an investigation.

Following completion of his prison sentence he will be required to serve the remainder of his life on supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.