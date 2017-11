Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois -- An all-female group made up of 15 Illinois State Senators, from both parties, have come together to address issues of importance to women.

The group, called the 'Senate Women's Caucus', has worked together informally for years but with the recent complaints of harassment in Illinois politics, the lawmakers moved to make their efforts official.

They say they also plan to offer support for women in the workplace, in schools, and at home.