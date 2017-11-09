Hope Creek Care faced thousands of dollars in fines for neglect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois-- Hope Creek faced thousands of dollars of fines for neglect and abuse.

In a annual report from the Illinois Department of Public health cited the nursing home with a fine of $27,200 dollars in June.

The fines come from dozens of violations including numerous occasions where workers failed to prevent patients falls and not properly supervising a male patient that led to possible sexual abuse of other patients.

Executive Director of Hope Creek, Cassie Baker, said the center paid a $16, 514.40 fine after a 35% waiver fee.

Baker claims after a meeting with the advisory board they looked to fix the issues in order to be in compliance with the Illinois Department of Health and have since July.

Along with addressing these issues they've also completely rid bed side rails after reports of patients being stuck in between the railings.

To read the full report clink on the link below.

HOPE CREEK CENTER FULL REPORT