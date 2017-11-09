Clifford Anderson charged with murder in death of Deborah Dewey

HENNEPIN, Illinois — Murder charges have been filed against Clifford A. Anderson in connection with the disappearance and death of Debora Dewey of Ladd, Illinois last August.

The Illinois State Police confirmed that a Putnam County grand jury returned a murder indictment against Anderson in Dewey’s death. An indictment means the jury found sufficient evidence to charge Anderson with murder.

Previously, Anderson had been charged with concealment of a homicidal death. Anderson is Dewey’s brother-in-law.

Clifford was initially charged hours after police announced that Dewey’s body had been recovered from a shallow grave in the front yard of a house at at 5th Street and Illinois Route 71 in Standard.

Dewey, age 62, had last been seen on August 22, 2016 in Spring Valley, Illinois, police said. One week later, her car was found at the TA Truck Stop on Illinois Route 47, north of Interstate 80.

Anderson remains in custody at the Peoria County Jail.