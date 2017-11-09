× Carl Sandburg College closed today after threat

Carl Sandburg College is closed today after the school received a threat Wednesday night.

The threat was directed at the main campus in Galesburg. All classes scheduled for Thursday, November 9th at the main campus and the Annex in downtown Galesburg have been canceled as a precaution. Both campuses are closed until further notice.

Sandburg Public Safety is working with the Galesburg Police Department to investigate the threat. A spokesperson says the college’s first priority is the safety of the students, staff, and visitors on the campus.