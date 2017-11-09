Buffalo, Iowa police chief back home after sustaining serious injuries

BUFFALO, Iowa — The police chief who was seriously injured during a police pursuit has finally gotten to go home, more than six weeks later.

Chief TJ Behning sustained his injuries on September 25th when a stolen garbage truck smashed into his squad car. He was sent home from the hospital in early November, according to his wife Heidi Behning. Heidi said that right now they are waiting for an X-ray that will determine whether or not his less-injured left leg can bare weight.

More surgeries to fix his knee and broken bones will be coming in the future, Heidi said. Before repairing bones, however, doctors are trying to heal an open wound to decrease his risk of infection. Doctors are also waiting to see what comes of nerve damage in his right leg.

“That’s just time and waiting it out to see what comes back if anything. Lots of waiting!” said Heidi.

Once TJ goes in for his next surgery, he will go into inpatient rehab afterward, Heidi said.

“We will get there… we have an amazing community and the law enforcement support is something like I have never seen,” said Heidi. It’s heartwarming.”

Jail records show that the suspect in the case, 20-year-old Logan Shoemaker, is facing several charges including serious injury by vehicle and attempt to commit murder.

Related:

Buffalo Police Chief gives thanks to students for their support

Stalking victim recounts scarring events that led up to Monday’s police pursuit

Injured police chief’s body cam shows rammed squad car may have run over him

Officer seriously injured after squad car rammed by stolen garbage truck