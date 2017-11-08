× Season’s coldest on track in the coming days

Even though it was another day of temperatures below normal, it was a great sight to see full blown sunshine in our sky. As we stressed yesterday, this day will be the week’s warmest as a rush of cold, Canadian air gets ready to blow in.

Strong cold front associated with this Canadian cold will plow some broken cloudiness across the area later tonight into Thursday morning. This will bring a brisk northwest wind that will keep temperatures from not getting out of the 30s the rest of the day. In fact, wind chills will remain either at or below freezing.

Passage of the front will allow skies to improve that afternoon as winds begin to ease up that night. That will result in the cold air to chill in the upper teens by sunrise, Friday. Despite sunshine on Friday temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 30s.

System pulls in from the west on Saturday leading to some cold rain showers as early as that evening before ending Sunday morning.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

