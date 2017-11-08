Reward offered for information into Sanitary Cleaners burglary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- The Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities "crime of the week" for Nov. 5-11 occurred in Rock Island the night of Nov. 5.

Police say the man pictured in the video above - and the screen grab below - broke into Sanitary Cleaners at 609 17th Street and stole cash and other valuables.

The break in happened between 9:30 and 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 5.

A reward is being offered for anyone with information about the crime or the suspect. Tips can be called in anonymously to (309)762-9500 or via the Crime Stoppers website.